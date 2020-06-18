San Ramon Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar declares candidacy for mayor

San Ramon Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar has officially announced her bid to run for mayor and lead the city after Mayor Bill Clarkson terms out at the end of the year.
Zafar is in her second year on the San Ramon City Council, a time that she said she dedicated toward building a more inclusive and transparent government, with a focus on effectively using technology to further civic priorities -- policies she plans to continue to expand upon as mayor.
"In 2018, you elected me to the San Ramon City Council, the first Asian-American member of the council. I was further honored and humbled when my colleagues on the city council and the mayor selected me vice-mayor earlier this year," Zafar said in an email announcing her candidacy Monday.
"As promised, on the city council, I have adopted an open and inclusive approach to the City’s governance. More residents are engaged in the decisions we make, strengthening the fabric of our community," she added.
A technology executive who is currently serving in her first term in the City Council, Zafar is running with a so-called "safe seat" on the City Council, as she's in the middle of his second term as opposed to at the end of it.
During her two years on the council she has represented the city on a variety of local and regional committees including the Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee, Economic Development Advisory Committee, San Ramon's Street Smarts board, Iron Horse Trail Advisory Committee and Dublin San Ramon Services District liaison, to name a few.
In November 2019, she was appointed vice mayor for the next year by unanimous vote by her fellow council members, tasking her with taking up mayoral duties in the event that Clarkson is unable to do so.
Zafar also holds a Bachelor of Science in computer and information systems from the University of South Alabama and currently leads the Technology Center of Excellence at General Electric Digital in San Ramon.
"There are many issues confronting San Ramon that require community engagement. To meet this challenge requires a steady hand and also innovative thinking," Zafar said. "That’s why I’m running for Mayor this November."
To learn more about Zafar and her campaign, visit www.sabinazafar.org.
