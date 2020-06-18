San Ramon Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar declares candidacy for mayor

San Ramon Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar has officially announced her bid to run for mayor and lead the city after Mayor Bill Clarkson terms out at the end of the year.

Zafar is in her second year on the San Ramon City Council, a time that she said she dedicated toward building a more inclusive and transparent government, with a focus on effectively using technology to further civic priorities -- policies she plans to continue to expand upon as mayor.

"In 2018, you elected me to the San Ramon City Council, the first Asian-American member of the council. I was further honored and humbled when my colleagues on the city council and the mayor selected me vice-mayor earlier this year," Zafar said in an email announcing her candidacy Monday.

"As promised, on the city council, I have adopted an open and inclusive approach to the City’s governance. More residents are engaged in the decisions we make, strengthening the fabric of our community," she added.

A technology executive who is currently serving in her first term in the City Council, Zafar is running with a so-called "safe seat" on the City Council, as she's in the middle of his second term as opposed to at the end of it.