The future of community college sports in the midst of COVID-19

"There will be some variations between various areas of the state and competitions at various levels," Lamb said. "There’s differences in COVID rates in different counties, so we’ll have to make accommodations around that and various sports."

Community college officials in California are currently analyzing the plan. Diablo Valley College President Susan Lamb said she is reviewing the CCCAA’s recommendations while also acknowledging how COVID-19 has impacted the Bay Area.

All fall sports are recommended to start on Aug. 31 and finish before Thanksgiving. These dates pertain to cross country, football, women's soccer, women's volleyball, water polo, and wrestling. Additionally, the start and end dates for spring sports will be altered as time goes on and COVID-19 continues to be monitored.

CCCAA, specifically the organization’s COVID-19 Work Group, states that each institution will have a local athletic training plan that follows the governor, the state chancellor, and local and city’s health guidelines. The plan must follow the individual institution and the college district’s regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The California Community College’s Athletic Association has devised a recommended plan for upcoming sports during the course of COVID-19.

* Colleges shall have a written plan for the resocialization of student athletes. These institutions will develop and implement social distancing and protective equipment, temperature checks, testing and isolation, sanitation, use of disinfection, school business travel, and the monitoring of activity for symptoms.

* Risks should be identified and analyzed. These risks pertain to issues like economic situations, restoration of society and medical risk of sports participation.

* Placement of local surveillance will be enacted to oversee newly identified cases so they can be isolated and managed appropriately.

* Accessibility to reliable and rapid diagnostic testing must be available to individuals suspected of having COVID-19.

* There must be adequate personnel protective equipment for athletic health care providers and sanitation to manage the spread of infection in a shared space.

The final determination for the plan will be announced by CCCAA on July 17.

Once Phase 4 is eventually reached, CCMAA recommends letting individual counties propose their own policies to games and further events.

Different levels of phases describe the appropriate amount of social distancing and sanitation. When a college eventually reaches Phase 4 institutions should be able to resume regular procedures for practices and competitions. For example, fans will not be able to attend games until Phase 4 is reached. However, games will be recorded for the sake of recruiting purposes.

The NCSA has mapped out four phases of resocialization alongside a set of guidelines to follow. Each phase has a checklist to ensure the safety of those involved in athletic programs.

The future of community college sports in the midst of COVID-19

Plans being discussed for upcoming 2020-21 seasons