Contra Costa County releases updated reopening timeline for July

Both K-12 schools and institutes of higher education are currently set to reopen in the months of July and August, though start dates will vary by district.

Personal services including massages, nail salons, tattoos, and body waxing will also be permitted to resume business on July 1, whereas personal services which involve the face will wait to reopen until July 15. Movie theaters will also be allowed to resume business on July 15.

Indoor dining, bars, indoor religious services, gyms, museums, hotels, and some indoor leisure activities are slated to reopen on July 1. Up to 100 people will be permitted to attend indoor religious gatherings including funerals while complying with social distancing guidelines.

After reopening hair salons in the county last Wednesday, the Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) has announced a new reopening timeline for the month of July.

CCHS cautioned that the reopening timeline could be readjusted if a significant rise in their key indicators is observed. The full release can be viewed here .

The California Department of Health also released new directions for face coverings this week, mandating that masks be worn throughout the state wherever people are in any indoor public space, waiting for or riding in any public transportation or private ride-sharing vehicle, engaging in work that requires in-person interaction, or while outdoors in any public space where it is not feasible to be at least six feet apart from others.

With this in mind, CCHS’s announcement recommended that residents still stay home as often as possible. When they do go to public places, they should continue observing social distancing protocols, covering their faces, washing their hands frequently, and staying home when experiencing symptoms of illness.

“Some of Contra Costa's key indicators for measuring how well the community is slowing the spread of COVID-19 did increase in the first half of June, an expected outcome as more people come into more contact with each other as the county gradually reopens businesses and activities,” the press release said.

Contra Costa County has 2,148 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths as of Friday’s update. According to the CCHS, this includes 33 cases in Danville and 50 in San Ramon. Alameda County, in comparison, has the most confirmed cases in the Bay Area, with 4,702 positive patients and 118 deaths.

Contra Costa County releases updated reopening timeline for July

Indoor dining, religious services, gyms, bars among services on track to reopen July 1