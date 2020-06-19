News

Danville, San Ramon governments fly LGBTQ+ pride flag

Councils approve of adding Philly pride flag to municipal poles for LGBTQ+ Pride Month

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 19, 2020, 3:22 pm
Both Danville and San Ramon have elected to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride month in a series of public presentations. Here San Ramon City Hall is illuminated in colored lights in celebration of pride. (Photo courtesy city of San Ramon)

In a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community members who live in the San Ramon Valley, both the Danville Town Council and San Ramon City Council have enacted policies to fly pride flags at municipal owned flag poles throughout the month of June.

Announced during separate special council meetings over the past week, both communities made the decision in a showing of support for inclusion and in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community both locally and abroad.

The San Ramon City Council has decided to fly the Philly Pride Flag on the flagpole located outside of City Hall. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon)

"Where we have failed in this is how long it took us to take action and we collectively need to own that in my view," said an emotional San Ramon City Councilman Phil O'Loane during a special meeting on Wednesday. "I think sometimes it's lead, sometimes it's followed and sometimes it's get out of the way. This is a circumstance where thankfully the public has come out and gotten ahead of us in some respects and expressed themselves and I support that."

In recognition of the diverse communities that reside in the region, both councils elected to fly the "Philly pride flag," which is a revised version of the traditional rainbow pride flag that adds an emphasis on people of color within the LGBTQ+ community.

As opposed to the traditional rainbow pride flag that shows red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet stripes, the Philly pride flag is a revised version that adds black and brown stripes to the top of the standard six-color flag.

"For right now I honestly believe that tonight, I don't care if you have to do it with duct tape, you put up underneath the San Ramon flag, the Philly Pride Flag for the rest of the month. The time for talk is over. People want justice. They want to see action," San Ramon City Councilman Dave Hudson said. "This is not about (anything) political, this is about how a group of people residents in our city feel and I think we're following the direction that they want us to take."

Danville's Pride Flag can bee seen flying on the pole outside the Danville Library. (Photo courtesy town of Danville)

Danville's flag has been installed underneath the American and Californian flags on the pole outside the Danville Library while San Ramon's can be seen flying out front of City Hall under the San Ramon city flag -- San Ramon officials also light up the City Hall rotunda with rainbow lights to celebrate pride. Both will fly for the remainder of the month.

