Feasibility of countywide sales tax measure being studied

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved spending $10,000 on polling to help determine whether voters would approve a half-cent general countywide sales tax measure if it is on the November election ballot.

The idea of a general services sales tax ballot measure has been under discussion since December as a way to raise money to fund county services including Health and Emergency Services, Safety Net Services, Housing and Early Childhood Services. Supervisors John Gioia and Karen Mitchoff are heading up a working group leading the effort.

Gioia said Tuesday that Contra Costa is the only Bay Area county that doesn't have a sales tax that supports county services.

Mariana Moore of the poverty-fighting group Ensuring Opportunity Campaign, and a member of the sales tax working group, told the supervisors Tuesday that the need for a sales tax has gotten more critical, with the county's finances stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic and expenses associated with medical treatment costs and tax revenue losses.

Helping Contra Costa County in this effort is a provision of State Senate Bill 1349, drafted by Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda), that would authorize the county to impose a transactions and use tax of up to a half-cent "for general or specific purposes to support countywide programs."