San Ramon council to review Parks, Trails, Open Space and Recreation Master Plan

The San Ramon City Council is set to review the city's new parks and recreation master plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday, a plan that if approved will guide the development of parkland for the next decade.

Officially titled the San Ramon Parks, Trails, Open Space, and Recreation Master Plan 2020-2030, the plan is designed to be flexible and will be updated by city officials as needed in the proceeding years, however it will set the tone for how parks land and community facilities will be developed in the coming years.

"Since its incorporation in 1983, the city of San Ramon has valued parks and open spaces as part of residents' quality of life," Parks and Community Services Department officials said in a staff report directed to the council.

"The Master Plan’s primary purpose is the development of a clear set of objectives that provide direction to City staff, the Parks and Community Services Commission, the Planning Commission, and the City Council for development, re-development, expansion, and enhancement of the City’s parks system, trails, open spaces, recreation facilities, and programs for short-term (five-year) and long-term (10-year) planning," they added.

Crafted by the San Ramon Parks and Community Services Department with input from a variety of city officials and private residents, to help guide the development of land, parks officials marked 10 top projects and areas of focus for city officials to hone in on.