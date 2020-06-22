News

San Ramon council to review Parks, Trails, Open Space and Recreation Master Plan

Decade-long plan to guide development of community facilities and local parkland

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 22, 2020, 3:05 pm
The San Ramon City Council is set to review the city's new parks and recreation master plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday, a plan that if approved will guide the development of parkland for the next decade.

Officially titled the San Ramon Parks, Trails, Open Space, and Recreation Master Plan 2020-2030, the plan is designed to be flexible and will be updated by city officials as needed in the proceeding years, however it will set the tone for how parks land and community facilities will be developed in the coming years.

"Since its incorporation in 1983, the city of San Ramon has valued parks and open spaces as part of residents' quality of life," Parks and Community Services Department officials said in a staff report directed to the council.

"The Master Plan’s primary purpose is the development of a clear set of objectives that provide direction to City staff, the Parks and Community Services Commission, the Planning Commission, and the City Council for development, re-development, expansion, and enhancement of the City’s parks system, trails, open spaces, recreation facilities, and programs for short-term (five-year) and long-term (10-year) planning," they added.

Crafted by the San Ramon Parks and Community Services Department with input from a variety of city officials and private residents, to help guide the development of land, parks officials marked 10 top projects and areas of focus for city officials to hone in on.

Top projects listed for development include: Shade and seating along the Iron Horse Trail, development of a cricket pitch, paved walking loops in parks, Iron Horse Trail overcrossing bridge at Bollinger Canyon, the preservation of open space, creation of a lighted basketball court, improved biking and walking path connections, various facility renovations, unpaved loop trails in open spaces and nature-based play equipment such as a rock climbing wall.

The City Council's regular meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will be held remotely in order to adhere with social distancing practices. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 962 3822 6321.

Residents can submit public comments via email to CityClerk@sanramon.ca.gov. Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 6/23/2020” in the subject line.

In other business

* In recognition of their commitment to traffic and pedestrian safety, city officials are also set to hear a special presentation recognizing the work of TRAFFIX administrative coordinator Heidi Kenniston-Lee.

* Next up, the council is set to receive the Transportation Advisory Committee annual report from committee chair Billy Hurley before listening to the Teen Council annual report from teen chairperson Vineela Gogineni.

