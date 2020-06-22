SRVUSD board to talk potential budget deficit, school reopening plan

District officials say no official decision on the plan will be made, and that the reopening report will serve as an opportunity to inform the board and wider community about the changes to program offerings that have been made in response to school closures and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To start the meeting, district officials will come together to review an informational report on the district's initial plans for reopening schools in the fall.

Set to be held remotely in order to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Tuesday's meeting will see district officials review plans for reopening schools, discuss SRVUSD's yearly budget, consider contract extensions for senior management members and review the budget for its Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA).

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss a variety of pressing issues during its regular meeting on Tuesday, covering topics that range from the reopening of schools to approving the district's budget.

As a part of the contract extension, Medici is also up for a 5% longevity step increment that would raise his yearly salary from $226,486 to $237,810 effective July 1, 2020.

With each of these officials set to have their contracts expire June 30, 2021, the board will consider extending their contract agreements for an additional year, through June 2022.

In an effort to maintain continuity in the district's upper ranks, the board will then consider issuing contact extensions for its assistant superintendent of educational services Christine Huajardo, assistant superintendent of human resources Keith Rogenski and chief business officer Greg Medici.

District officials added that total enrollment is expected to decline by 275 students for the 2020-21 school year, and that enrollment is projected to further decline by an additional 550 students over the proceeding two academic years.

According to district officials, a deficit looms in the SRVUSD, with combined general fund revenues projected to total $337,613,330 while expenditures are projected to top out at $358,177,440.

Public comments and questions can be digitally submitted to Cindy Fischer at cfischer@srvusd.net or by fax by 838-314. Emails should be sent no later than 12 p.m. on Tuesday and include the words "public comment" in the subject line.

In order to help prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, Tuesday's regular meeting of the SRVUSD Board of Education will not be open to personal attendance in public and will instead be held online. Starting at 7 p.m. residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD YouTube account.

To close out the regular portion of Tuesday's meeting, board members will review the district's SELPA budget, which district officials say provides "a comprehensive range of programs service options" for SRVUSD students.

SRVUSD board to talk potential budget deficit, school reopening plan

Plus, some district management to receive contract extensions