Stoneridge Shopping Center reopens with new health protocols in place

Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton reopened for business over the weekend as property managers pledge to enforce their new COVID-19 exposure control policy guidelines to ensure the safety of mall-goers.
The guidelines, created in collaboration with experts in epidemiology and environmental health and safety, include enhanced sanitization and disinfection from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list of approved products, according to Simon Property Group. Specifically, the dining hall, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins, and doorknobs will be sanitized rigorously, Simon officials said.
The Pleasanton mall, which has been closed since March 19, reopened on Saturday and will give "a much-needed economic boost" to the community," Simon officials said in a press release on reopening day.
“Stoneridge Shopping Center is an important economic engine for the local community, providing more than 2,700 jobs and contributing $38.9 million of sales tax and $3.3 million in property tax revenue to the state,” Simon officials said. “These tax receipts fund essential services in communities, including education and infrastructure as well as health and safety services.
Employees will have to follow frequent hand-washing protocols and offer personal protective equipment to other CDC recommendations.
According to the Simon guidelines, employees will be trained in COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols. Desks and workstations must be six-feet apart or separated by a barrier, and employees must follow the 6-feet-apart rule. There will also be a pre-emptive employee health screening to prevent workers from arriving with flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms within 72 hours. Face-covers will also be worn.
All mall tenants have been notified of the health guidelines, and are expected to adhere to them, Simon officials said.
Social distancing will be promoted and enforced. That will include a limited number of occupants, furniture and restroom spacing, and coordinated traffic signs and distance markers. Elevator occupancy will be limited to four people at a time and public seating will be reduced.
Additionally, hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the mall. Spaces and services like the child play areas, drinking fountains, valet and strollers will be temporarily closed as well.
