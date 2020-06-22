Stoneridge Shopping Center reopens with new health protocols in place

Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton reopened for business over the weekend as property managers pledge to enforce their new COVID-19 exposure control policy guidelines to ensure the safety of mall-goers.

The guidelines, created in collaboration with experts in epidemiology and environmental health and safety, include enhanced sanitization and disinfection from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list of approved products, according to Simon Property Group. Specifically, the dining hall, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins, and doorknobs will be sanitized rigorously, Simon officials said.

The Pleasanton mall, which has been closed since March 19, reopened on Saturday and will give "a much-needed economic boost" to the community," Simon officials said in a press release on reopening day.

“Stoneridge Shopping Center is an important economic engine for the local community, providing more than 2,700 jobs and contributing $38.9 million of sales tax and $3.3 million in property tax revenue to the state,” Simon officials said. “These tax receipts fund essential services in communities, including education and infrastructure as well as health and safety services.

Employees will have to follow frequent hand-washing protocols and offer personal protective equipment to other CDC recommendations.