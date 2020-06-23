County: Brush clearing, tree trimming work along Iron Horse Trail in Alamo

The Iron Horse Trail is set to receive some brush clearing and tree trimming later this month, that may affect some trail-goers in and around Alamo.

According to the Contra Costa County Public Works Department, work will be conducted by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (Kinder Morgan), is scheduled for June 29 through July 10, 2020, and will take place Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Maintenance work has been requested by the California State Fire Marshal in order to improve public safety in the area, and may result in delays to triai visitors. Any Iron Horse Trail visitor in the affected areas may wish to find alternative paths in order to avoid delays.

County officials added that work in Alamo will be conducted primarily along the following areas:

* South of Wayne Avenue along approximately 375 linear feet of tree and brush near the area's pedestrian bridge.