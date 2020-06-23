San Ramon student creates winning design for new California license plate on mental health

A student at Dougherty Valley High School designed the winning entry for California’s "Mental Health Awareness License Plate Competition," a design that can now be issued by the state's Department of Motor Vehicles.

Selected from a pool of submissions created by high school students throughout the state, San Ramon's Anshuree Banerjee's design was selected as being the best design to accurately reflect the importance of mental health care.

“I wanted a design that clearly included California as part of the solution and was positive about mental health,” Banerjee said in a statement.

SRVUSD officials say proceeds raised from the sale of the commemorative plates will benefit the California Department of Education for mental health wellness centers located in schools throughout the state.

Dougherty Valley is one of two SRVUSD schools that is scheduled to open a wellness center on their campus in the 2020-2021 school year according to district officials, with the second scheduled to open at California High School.