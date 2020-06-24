Assemblywoman Bauer-Kahan holding midweek virtual office hours

Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), who represents the Tri-Valley region, is inviting constituents to attend her virtual office hours on Wednesday (June 24) from 10 a.m. to noon.

"This is an opportunity to connect directly with my staff and have a chance to get linked to resources, share your concerns, and receive help with state agencies," Bauer-Kahan said in a statement.

Information about how to access virtual office hours on the Zoom video conferencing platform will be sent to those who RSVP here.