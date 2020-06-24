Danville council to talk weekend street closures for outdoor dining

Temporary outdoor seating for restaurants on public and private land in the downtown area was originally approved by the Town Council during a special meeting on June 8, a decision town staff say allowed local restaurants to increase their capacity for outdoor dining -- which is considered a safer alternative to indoor dining when it comes to stemming the spread of COVID-19.

"After the initial round of street closures, the town monitored and evaluated how the closures impacted traffic/circulation, deliveries, trash and recycle pick-up, and social distancing. Where necessary, the town worked with the restaurant operators in making minor adjustments to address any issues," they added.

"Since the initial closures, the town has received a number of requests from restaurant operators to allow additional street closures," economic development manager Jill Bergman said in a staff report.

Developed in consultation with the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce and local restaurant owners, town staff have provided the council with a number of options for additional closures both during the week and exclusively on the weekend, allowing more local businesses to utilize outdoor space.

The Danville Town Council is set to discuss additional temporary street closures in the downtown area for local restaurants to take over during a special meeting on Thursday, doing so in a continued effort to support local economic recovery after the downturn brought about by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

More extensive closures are planned for the weekend crowds, and include the totality of Hartz Avenue between Diablo Road and Prospect Avenue as well as Hartz Avenue between Prospect Avenue to Hartz Way -- while still leaving open access to FAZ Restaurant and the southbound lane from School Street to Hartz Way.

Proposed weekday closures proposed by town staff include the parking spaces along Hartz Avenue in front of Blue Line Pizza, InContro Restaurant, and 11th Tiger. This closure would take effect for 24 hours a day seven days a week over the next three months effective Friday (June 26).

To provide local businesses with greater access to outdoor space, town staff will be presenting the council with a series of possible options for weekday and weekend street closures.

However, town officials noted that not all restaurants have the capacity to utilize outdoor seating given the current order and additional closures may be needed in order to ensure that a higher number of businesses can take advantage of outdoor seating.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the acting City Clerk at 925-314-3307 or jsnashall@danville.ca.gov prior to 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Thursday's special meeting of the Danville Town Council is scheduled to be held Thursday at 10 a.m. on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 826 6415 1367.

Local restaurants interested in participating will need to receive an administrative Temporary Outdoor Seating Permit, which can be acquired at no cost on the town of Danville's website.

Danville council to talk weekend street closures for outdoor dining

Additional street closures geared toward supporting local downtown businesses