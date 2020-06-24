'Safe and Sane Fireworks' back in Dublin, with some changes

"Safe and Sane Fireworks" are going to be sold in the city of Dublin starting this weekend by approved nonprofits, like they are every year, but city officials have implemented new limitations on the use of the fireworks due to the pandemic.

Unlike past years in which the city would allow the fireworks to be used in designated city parks, this year the "Safe and Sane Fireworks" can only be used at private single-family residential properties.

"The city of Dublin has a zero-tolerance policy for illegal fireworks. Those caught using illegal fireworks will be fined the maximum penalties allowed by state law, and could face jail time," city officials said.

Individual fireworks remain banned in Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville to reduce the risk of accidental fires, injuries or even fatalities resulting from independently set off fireworks. But "Safe and Sane Fireworks" are being sold again in Dublin being this weekend ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Nonprofits approved by the city will be allowed to sell the fireworks between noon Sunday (June 28) and noon July 5. The sales booths must follow current public health requirements and social-distancing rules.