'Safe and Sane Fireworks' back in Dublin, with some changes

Only city in Tri-Valley where they can be used; fireworks prohibited in San Ramon Valley

by Jeremy Walsh

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 24, 2020, 4:32 pm
"Safe and Sane Fireworks" are going to be sold in the city of Dublin starting this weekend by approved nonprofits, like they are every year, but city officials have implemented new limitations on the use of the fireworks due to the pandemic.

Unlike past years in which the city would allow the fireworks to be used in designated city parks, this year the "Safe and Sane Fireworks" can only be used at private single-family residential properties.

"The city of Dublin has a zero-tolerance policy for illegal fireworks. Those caught using illegal fireworks will be fined the maximum penalties allowed by state law, and could face jail time," city officials said.

Individual fireworks remain banned in Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville to reduce the risk of accidental fires, injuries or even fatalities resulting from independently set off fireworks. But "Safe and Sane Fireworks" are being sold again in Dublin being this weekend ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Nonprofits approved by the city will be allowed to sell the fireworks between noon Sunday (June 28) and noon July 5. The sales booths must follow current public health requirements and social-distancing rules.

No fireworks of any time, including "Safe and Sane," will be permitted at any Dublin park, city facility, business park, school or multi-family housing property. Residents whose neighborhoods are managed by a homeowners association should check with the HOA before use.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office this week also noted receiving a higher-than-usual number of complaints about use of fireworks illegally countywide. "The repeated loud explosions are concerning for certain members of the community including pets and livestock. There is also danger of fire. Call our non emergency number 510 667-7721," the ACSO said.

