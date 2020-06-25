News

Danville approves downtown street closures for outdoor weekend dining

Town: Temporary moves meant to help businesses hurt by pandemic, shutdown

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 25, 2020, 3:53 pm
Additional temporary street closures in Danville include the areas along Hartz Avenue. (Image courtesy town of Danville)

In an effort to support the economic recovery of local businesses, the Danville Town Council has signed off on a plan for additional street closures in the downtown area, allowing more local shops and restaurants to utilize outdoor space.

Approved during a special council on Thursday morning, additional temporary closures will now include the majority of Hartz Avenue during the weekends -- meant to help traffic to local businesses hurt by the economic downturn brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to town officials, three motions were approved during Thursday's meeting that included:

* Temporary closure of the parking spaces in front of Blueline Pizza, InContro, 11th Tiger on Hartz Avenue and Danville Brewing Company on Railroad Avenue, creating a parklet for outdoor dining. This closure will take effect for 24/7 and last for three months.

* Closure of Hartz Avenue from Diablo Road to Prospect Avenue and Hartz Avenue from Prospect Avenue to School Street, leaving Prospect Avenue open to through traffic, from Friday to Sunday.

* For the duration of the weekend closures, the drop-off zone in front of the Danville Senior Center, at 115 E. Prospect Ave., will be posted as a disabled parking zone, and temporary pick-up zones for retail/restaurant will be relocated outside the closure area.

The extended weekend closures will begin on the weekend of July 3, and last for 60 days after that.

As a part of the decision to make street space available for downtown businesses, the council also said additional signage should be posted reminding residents of the necessity of wearing masks when visiting downtown. Restaurant patrons will be allowed to take off their masks when sitting at a table, however face coverings must be worn everywhere else in public.

According to Contra Costa Health Services officials, indoor dining is projected to return on July 1, as are gyms and limited indoor leisure businesses such as bowling and billiards.

