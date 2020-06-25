Danville approves downtown street closures for outdoor weekend dining

In an effort to support the economic recovery of local businesses, the Danville Town Council has signed off on a plan for additional street closures in the downtown area, allowing more local shops and restaurants to utilize outdoor space.

Approved during a special council on Thursday morning, additional temporary closures will now include the majority of Hartz Avenue during the weekends -- meant to help traffic to local businesses hurt by the economic downturn brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to town officials, three motions were approved during Thursday's meeting that included:

* Temporary closure of the parking spaces in front of Blueline Pizza, InContro, 11th Tiger on Hartz Avenue and Danville Brewing Company on Railroad Avenue, creating a parklet for outdoor dining. This closure will take effect for 24/7 and last for three months.

* Closure of Hartz Avenue from Diablo Road to Prospect Avenue and Hartz Avenue from Prospect Avenue to School Street, leaving Prospect Avenue open to through traffic, from Friday to Sunday.