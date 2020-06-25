Arts

Danville: 'Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends' series returns for online showing

Comedy show to feature comedians Ian Williams and Matt Kirshen

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

While the coronavirus pandemic has prevented residents from gathering in large numbers for the past few months, local comedian Liz Grant doesn't see that as a reason to postpone her scheduled comedy show and has launched a plan to host a virtual show on Friday.

Comedian Liz Grant will be returning on Friday to produce and emcee Danville's monthly comedy series, "Liz Grant & Friends," this time held online. (Photo by Dave Strauss, www.dscomposition.com)

Typically held in-person once a month at Danville's Village Theatre and Art Gallery, Grant will once again be inviting some of her funniest friends in comedy to perform for Danville residents with the return of her "Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends" series.

"Liz Grant, more determined than ever to put on a show for you, is hosting her monthly show on Zoom in response to the shelter in place," town officials said in a statement.

For June's show, Grant will perform alongside headlining comedian Ian Williams and special guest Matt Kirshen.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online. Friday's Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. on video-teleconferencing application Zoom. Information on how to connect to the show will be sent after tickets are purchased.

