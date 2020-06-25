News

Danville: Kiwanis' Fourth of July parade to be held virtually

Club invites community members to decorate homes to be featured in broadcast

by Riya Chopra / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 25, 2020, 7:22 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The annual Kiwanis Fourth of July parade will go online this year, streaming live from 10 a.m. to noon on Independence Day next weekend.

Organized by the Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley, the event usually attracts over 30,000 spectators to downtown Danville. This year’s re-envisioned parade, with the theme “100 Year Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage,” will consist of live footage being broadcasted from the Danville area interspersed with pre-recorded videos and photos.

The Kiwanis Club is inviting the public to participate in the festivities, urging community members to “decorate their homes and sidewalks in all their patriotic finery,” according to its press release. “Take a photo and post to social media with the hashtag #4thgonevirtual. Your photo could be used or the parade MCs might send a camera out to do a live broadcast from your location.”

Special guests appearing in the parade livestream include the Memorial Squadron, which will perform a flyover in line with its mission to “honor those who served in our military, living or deceased, by performing ‘Missing Man’ flyovers, supporting Veterans' Charities Events with flyovers, airplane rides to veterans, and mentoring youth in aviation,” according to the Kiwanis Club.

The Museum of San Ramon Valley will also make an appearance, along with Ike Shehadeh of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

A pre-parade slideshow from 8-10 a.m. will celebrate past parades, flags and 2020 graduates.

More information about viewing the parade or becoming a sponsor can be found here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville: Kiwanis' Fourth of July parade to be held virtually

Club invites community members to decorate homes to be featured in broadcast

by Riya Chopra / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 25, 2020, 7:22 pm

The annual Kiwanis Fourth of July parade will go online this year, streaming live from 10 a.m. to noon on Independence Day next weekend.

Organized by the Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley, the event usually attracts over 30,000 spectators to downtown Danville. This year’s re-envisioned parade, with the theme “100 Year Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage,” will consist of live footage being broadcasted from the Danville area interspersed with pre-recorded videos and photos.

The Kiwanis Club is inviting the public to participate in the festivities, urging community members to “decorate their homes and sidewalks in all their patriotic finery,” according to its press release. “Take a photo and post to social media with the hashtag #4thgonevirtual. Your photo could be used or the parade MCs might send a camera out to do a live broadcast from your location.”

Special guests appearing in the parade livestream include the Memorial Squadron, which will perform a flyover in line with its mission to “honor those who served in our military, living or deceased, by performing ‘Missing Man’ flyovers, supporting Veterans' Charities Events with flyovers, airplane rides to veterans, and mentoring youth in aviation,” according to the Kiwanis Club.

The Museum of San Ramon Valley will also make an appearance, along with Ike Shehadeh of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches.

A pre-parade slideshow from 8-10 a.m. will celebrate past parades, flags and 2020 graduates.

More information about viewing the parade or becoming a sponsor can be found here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.