Danville: Kiwanis' Fourth of July parade to be held virtually

The annual Kiwanis Fourth of July parade will go online this year, streaming live from 10 a.m. to noon on Independence Day next weekend.

Organized by the Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley, the event usually attracts over 30,000 spectators to downtown Danville. This year’s re-envisioned parade, with the theme “100 Year Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage,” will consist of live footage being broadcasted from the Danville area interspersed with pre-recorded videos and photos.

The Kiwanis Club is inviting the public to participate in the festivities, urging community members to “decorate their homes and sidewalks in all their patriotic finery,” according to its press release. “Take a photo and post to social media with the hashtag #4thgonevirtual. Your photo could be used or the parade MCs might send a camera out to do a live broadcast from your location.”

Special guests appearing in the parade livestream include the Memorial Squadron, which will perform a flyover in line with its mission to “honor those who served in our military, living or deceased, by performing ‘Missing Man’ flyovers, supporting Veterans' Charities Events with flyovers, airplane rides to veterans, and mentoring youth in aviation,” according to the Kiwanis Club.

The Museum of San Ramon Valley will also make an appearance, along with Ike Shehadeh of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches.