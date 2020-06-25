News

San Ramon: Clarkson to talk local economic recovery during virtual Mayor's Breakfast

Local leaders to talk county health order and coronavirus pandemic during weekly meeting

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 25, 2020, 3:55 pm
In a continuation of his mission to keep residents informed throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson will once again be holding an informational virtual Mayor's Breakfast meeting on Friday.

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson will be hosting his next virtual Mayor's Breakfast on Friday. (File photo)

This week's discussion will focus on reviewing Contra Costa County's most recent health order and how it is geared toward supporting local businesses that have been harmed by negative economic effect brought on by the pandemic.

"I have also invited a local restaurant owner to share what it is like to not only be a restaurant owner during these times, but to share what you should expect when you visit a restaurant these days," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

This week's special guest list includes San Ramon's community development director Debbie Chamberlain, Mexxi's Restaurant owner Enrique Gomez, Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski and Dr. Patrick Joseph, associate clinical professor of medicine at the University of California.

Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast will take place from 9-10:15 a.m and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's official YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by video teleconferencing application Zoom using webinar ID 990 3841 1775.

Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in the aforementioned webinar ID, when prompted.

