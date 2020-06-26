County health rethinking reopening timeline after sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

"Contra Costa’s data are consistent with increases in COVID-19 activity now being experienced in communities across the state and the nation," they added.

"There is concern that these increases may lead to a surge in very ill people that could overwhelm the local healthcare system. We realize many people are eager to resume normal activities. However, if we adjust the reopening timeline, it will be because we have a chance to prevent the pandemic from getting out of control in the county," county officials said in a statement.

A move that would be done in order to flatten the climbing number of cases and alleviate stresses felt by hospitals.

Due to significant increases in both the overall number of reported cases and hospitalizations -- county officials documented a 42% increase in coronavirus related hospitalizations over the past seven days -- the county may need to push back the July 1 timeline for reopening businesses and activities such as indoor dining, bars, gyms, hotels and some personal care services, including nail salons and tattoo parlors.

Contra Costa Health Services officials are actively evaluating whether the county should prolong its current reopening timeline, after citing recent data showing a sharp increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region.

The main concern that these increases bring for healthcare professionals throughout the county, is that it may lead to a surge in very ill people that the local healthcare system would be ill equipped to handle.

"It’s a sign that younger people are playing a major role in driving the increase in new cases and potentially infecting vulnerable individuals. This highlights why it’s important for everyone to avoid social gatherings, observe physical distancing and wear masks or face coverings when around others," county officials said.

The overall rate of young people testing positive is also increasing, according to county officials who have documented that in June 55% of cases were 40 years and under compared to 38% for that group in April.

County officials added that it encourages all residents to get tested, as increased testing is a critical part of the community's efforts to both slow the local spread of the virus and continue to reopen local businesses.

County officials have documented a rise in the seven-day average number of newly identified COVID-19 cases, which has grown from 39 a day to 68 a day. This has also been accompanied by an increase in the rate at which COVID-19 cases come back positive, which county officials say suggest that the increases are not simply due to more testing but indicates "a true increase in community spread."

With the Fourth of July weekend approaching, county health officials want to remind residents that the healthiest and safest option is to observe a physical social distance of at least six feet from each other -- and to wear face coverings whenever venturing outside of their home.

In the San Ramon Valley, Alamo has documented 36 positive cases of coronavirus, Danville 41 and San Ramon 57. Richmond has documented the largest number of cases in the county with 636 reported.

According to county health officials June 19 saw the single largest day for reported cases of coronavirus, with a record breaking 101 new cases documented -- the previous highest day was recorded on June 8 when 67 cases were reported. This record was nearly broken on Thursday when 99 cases were reported.

County health rethinking reopening timeline after sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Officials say data indicate 'true increase in community spread'