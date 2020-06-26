News

San Ramon: Local candidates invited to learn about election process

Mayoral seat and two council positions are up for grabs in November election

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 26, 2020, 3:05 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

For November's election, three local seats are up for grabs in San Ramon. Interested residents can still file to run for the at-large mayoral seat, or to represent their neighborhood on the City Council -- if they live in District 1 or 3.

In preparation for the 2020 General Municipal Election, the San Ramon City Clerk’s Office will be hosting an informational meeting for residents interested in running for office to learn about the election process.

Set to be held via teleconferencing application Zoom on Tuesday (June 30), city officials say the meeting will provide valuable information on how to run for one of the three local government seats up for grabs in November's election.

This year three seats are up for grabs in San Ramon, with the Mayor's seat (two years), Councilmember District 1 seat (four years) and Councilmember District 3 seat (four years) all up for election.

Specifically, attendees will receive an overview of forms, campaign reporting requirements and important timelines, all things local candidates need to know in order to run a campaign.

The November 2020 election will also mark the first time the San Ramon City Council will seek to elect candidates on a district-based voting method, as opposed to the previous process of at-large voting. That means that residents can only vote for candidates running in their geographic area, so locally voters in San Ramon District 2 and 4 will only get to vote for the mayoral seat -- which is still elected at-large.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

While mayoral candidates can live anywhere within San Ramon's boundaries, residents interested in running for council in this election will need to either live in District 1 which primarily encompasses the north western section of the city, or District 3 which covers most of the Dougherty Valley in the city's eastern quadrant.

For residents interested in running, the period to file nomination papers opens on July 13, and ends Aug. 7. The Municipal Election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

City officials also want residents to know that they don't have to be a prospective candidate to attend the event, anyone with an interest in learning more about local elections and city government are encouraged to tune in.

San Ramon Clerk’s pre-nomination candidate information meeting is free to attend and set to be held on Tuesday (June 30) at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Interested viewers can log in using Webinar ID 965 8922 5676 when prompted. Residents can also listen in by calling +1 (669) 900-6833.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon: Local candidates invited to learn about election process

Mayoral seat and two council positions are up for grabs in November election

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 26, 2020, 3:05 pm

In preparation for the 2020 General Municipal Election, the San Ramon City Clerk’s Office will be hosting an informational meeting for residents interested in running for office to learn about the election process.

Set to be held via teleconferencing application Zoom on Tuesday (June 30), city officials say the meeting will provide valuable information on how to run for one of the three local government seats up for grabs in November's election.

This year three seats are up for grabs in San Ramon, with the Mayor's seat (two years), Councilmember District 1 seat (four years) and Councilmember District 3 seat (four years) all up for election.

Specifically, attendees will receive an overview of forms, campaign reporting requirements and important timelines, all things local candidates need to know in order to run a campaign.

The November 2020 election will also mark the first time the San Ramon City Council will seek to elect candidates on a district-based voting method, as opposed to the previous process of at-large voting. That means that residents can only vote for candidates running in their geographic area, so locally voters in San Ramon District 2 and 4 will only get to vote for the mayoral seat -- which is still elected at-large.

While mayoral candidates can live anywhere within San Ramon's boundaries, residents interested in running for council in this election will need to either live in District 1 which primarily encompasses the north western section of the city, or District 3 which covers most of the Dougherty Valley in the city's eastern quadrant.

For residents interested in running, the period to file nomination papers opens on July 13, and ends Aug. 7. The Municipal Election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

City officials also want residents to know that they don't have to be a prospective candidate to attend the event, anyone with an interest in learning more about local elections and city government are encouraged to tune in.

San Ramon Clerk’s pre-nomination candidate information meeting is free to attend and set to be held on Tuesday (June 30) at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Interested viewers can log in using Webinar ID 965 8922 5676 when prompted. Residents can also listen in by calling +1 (669) 900-6833.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.