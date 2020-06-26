San Ramon: Local candidates invited to learn about election process

In preparation for the 2020 General Municipal Election, the San Ramon City Clerk’s Office will be hosting an informational meeting for residents interested in running for office to learn about the election process.

Set to be held via teleconferencing application Zoom on Tuesday (June 30), city officials say the meeting will provide valuable information on how to run for one of the three local government seats up for grabs in November's election.

This year three seats are up for grabs in San Ramon, with the Mayor's seat (two years), Councilmember District 1 seat (four years) and Councilmember District 3 seat (four years) all up for election.

Specifically, attendees will receive an overview of forms, campaign reporting requirements and important timelines, all things local candidates need to know in order to run a campaign.

The November 2020 election will also mark the first time the San Ramon City Council will seek to elect candidates on a district-based voting method, as opposed to the previous process of at-large voting. That means that residents can only vote for candidates running in their geographic area, so locally voters in San Ramon District 2 and 4 will only get to vote for the mayoral seat -- which is still elected at-large.