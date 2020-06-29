News

Breaking

Contra Costa Health delays reopening timeline indefinitely

Officials cite sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 29, 2020, 10:46 am
Contra Costa Health Services announced Monday that it will postpone indefinitely its reopening timeline for businesses that had been slated to return on Wednesday, citing the need to better contain the COVID-19 pandemic amid recent upticks in local cases and hospitalizations.

The postponement means CCHS will now keep closed businesses and activities such as bars, indoor dining, gyms and fitness centers, some indoor leisure activities, museums, personal services that don't involve close contact with the face, and hotels for tourism and individual travel -- all of which had been scheduled to reopen effective July 1.

"With the sharp rise in community spread and hospitalizations, it does not make sense at this time to open additional business sectors that could further accelerate community transmission," CCHS officials said in a statement Monday morning.

"These businesses and activities will remain closed in Contra Costa until county data indicate that the spread of the virus has slowed, as measured by at least a week of stable case numbers, hospitalizations and percent of tests that are positive. Trends will be monitored and evaluated daily," they said.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 patient hospitalizations has increased by 75% from June 15 to Monday, according to CCHS.

The public health agency also reported that newly identified cases of COVID-19 has risen to 87 cases per day (up from 38 per day).

CCHS's postponement comes one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended that Contra Costa County, along with seven other counties, keep their bars closed because of COVID-19 upticks. The governor also ordered seven other counties, including Los Angeles and Imperial, to close all bars until further notice due to coronavirus spikes.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

