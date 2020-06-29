Golden State Killer: Man pleads guilty to slew of murders, rapes -- including San Ramon Valley crimes

BREAKING NEWS: Contra Costa Health delays reopening timeline indefinitely

He admitted to killing Claude Snelling in 1975, in Tulare County, Katie and Brian Maggiore in 1978, in Sacramento County; Debra Alexandria Manning in 1979, in Santa Barbara County; Robert Offerman in 1979, in Santa Barbara County; Cheri Domingo in 1981, in Santa Barbara County; Greg Sanchez in 1981, in Santa Barbara County; Charlene and Lyman Smith on or about March 13, 1980, in Ventura County; Keith and Patrice Harrington in 1980, in Orange County; Manuela Witthuhn in 1981, in Orange County and Janelle Cruz in 1986, in Orange County.

DeAngelo is expected to be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. He murdered his last victim in 1986, according to prosecutors. DeAngelo, a former police officer, terrorized California residents during the 1970s and 1980s.

Joseph DeAngelo Jr., 74, made his pleas before Judge Michael Bowman in the Sacramento State Ballroom to allow the many victims and their family members to attend and maintain social distancing.

The man known as the "Golden State Killer" pleaded guilty Monday to 13 murders, 13 kidnappings and dozens of other crimes, some in the Bay Area including the San Ramon Valley, after evading capture for years until he was identified in 2018 through investigative genetic genealogy, Contra Costa County prosecutors said.

Over the years the "Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist" had been tied to five San Ramon Valley crimes -- three rapes in Danville and two more in San Ramon in 1979 -- but only two cases resulted in the charges after DeAngelo's arrest in 2018 for evidentiary reasons.

The charges against DeAngelo included four cases of kidnap and robbery from Contra Costa County, one from Danville, one from San Ramon, one from Walnut Creek and one from Concord. The DA’s Office pursued kidnapping charges and not rape due to the statute of limitations running out on the crimes.

He admitted to dozens of uncharged crimes including rape, kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery, among others, according to prosecutors.

DeAngelo's crimes started with peeping through windows and stalking, prosecutors said. DeAngelo earned the nicknames of "Visalia Ransacker," the "Original Night Stalker," "East Area Rapist" and the "Golden State Killer."

Prosecutors said his crimes began when he was with the Exeter Police Department. He was fired in 1979 by the Auburn Police Department.

Otherwise the prosecution of DeAngelo could have taken as many as 10 years.

Prosecutors agreed to let DeAngelo plead guilty to 26 charged crimes and admit to the uncharged crimes in order allow the victims and their families hear DeAngelo confess.

Victims will be able to share how the crimes affected them starting Aug. 17 before DeAngelo is sentenced Aug. 21. The time and place of the sentencing have not been announced.

Golden State Killer: Man pleads guilty to slew of murders, rapes -- including San Ramon Valley crimes

Formal sentencing to follow in August; 74-year-old expected to get life without parole