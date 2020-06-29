San Ramon invites residents to help name newest park

San Ramon residents have the opportunity to help their city name its newest park and are encouraged to submit suggestions.

Open until Tuesday (June 30) at noon, the survey focuses on the new neighborhood that will be located on Faria Preserve Parkway in The Preserve neighborhood in the northwest area of San Ramon. City officials say will offer a variety of amenities to compliment spectacular views of the city.

The park will include separate playgrounds for 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds, lighted synthetic turf baseball/softball field, lighted soccer field, tennis court, bocce court, basketball court, gazebo and picnic area, rose garden and walking trail.

Residents can submit their desired name and provide any additional feedback to the city online at www.sanramon.ca.gov.