News

San Ramon invites residents to help name newest park

Online submissions open until Tuesday at noon

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 29, 2020, 5:17 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

San Ramon's newest park is located in The Preserve neighborhood in northwest San Ramon. (Photo courtesy city of San Ramon)

San Ramon residents have the opportunity to help their city name its newest park and are encouraged to submit suggestions.

Open until Tuesday (June 30) at noon, the survey focuses on the new neighborhood that will be located on Faria Preserve Parkway in The Preserve neighborhood in the northwest area of San Ramon. City officials say will offer a variety of amenities to compliment spectacular views of the city.

The park will include separate playgrounds for 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds, lighted synthetic turf baseball/softball field, lighted soccer field, tennis court, bocce court, basketball court, gazebo and picnic area, rose garden and walking trail.

Residents can submit their desired name and provide any additional feedback to the city online at www.sanramon.ca.gov.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon invites residents to help name newest park

Online submissions open until Tuesday at noon

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 29, 2020, 5:17 pm

San Ramon residents have the opportunity to help their city name its newest park and are encouraged to submit suggestions.

Open until Tuesday (June 30) at noon, the survey focuses on the new neighborhood that will be located on Faria Preserve Parkway in The Preserve neighborhood in the northwest area of San Ramon. City officials say will offer a variety of amenities to compliment spectacular views of the city.

The park will include separate playgrounds for 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds, lighted synthetic turf baseball/softball field, lighted soccer field, tennis court, bocce court, basketball court, gazebo and picnic area, rose garden and walking trail.

Residents can submit their desired name and provide any additional feedback to the city online at www.sanramon.ca.gov.

Comments

Gabe real
San Ramon
3 hours ago
Gabe real, San Ramon
3 hours ago
Like this comment

Probably you could call it nose high park or high nose Park or snObramon Park maybe Golden spoon or possibly buttstick and there's also high horse Park

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.