County Transportation Authority releases accessibility survey for seniors, people with disabilities

Agency seeks community input to supplement Accessible Transportation Strategic Plan

by Riya Chopra / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 30, 2020, 2:43 pm
The Contra Costa Transportation Authority has been developing its Accessible Transportation Strategic (ATS) Plan to make public transportation more accessible for seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities.

In order to gauge the needs of the community, they have released a survey to seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities which asks about their current transportation habits and what kinds of services they want or need. The survey can be taken in both English and Spanish. Residents can also take the survey by calling 857-305-8004.

The tentative deadline for residents to complete the survey is this Sunday (July 5). Participants will be automatically entered in a drawing for a $25 gift card.

The ATS Plan, which can be explored further at atspcontracosta.com, focuses on three key factors: educating residents about currently existing transportation services, evaluating the strengths and challenges presented by different transportation options, and initiating new services that promote accessibility.

“The ATS Plan was born from the 2017 Countywide Transportation Plan” and further emphasized by the 2020 Transportation Expenditure Plan, according to the project website. The plan is set to be completed by the end of 2020.

