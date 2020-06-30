San Ramon: New retailers open in City Center alongside new health and safety procedures

BREAKING NEWS: Contra Costa Health delays reopening timeline indefinitely

"Heller Jewelers has been a longstanding tradition in San Ramon for the past 24 years. The company offers fine jewelry, exclusive designs, luxury timepieces, all with a caring and highly personal level of service. The Heller family have been residents of the Tri-Valley for over 30 years," shop officials said in a statement.

A longtime San Ramon retailer, store staff say the new Heller Jewelers location in City Center is much more spacious with an open, free-flowing setting for customers to browse and relax at their own pace.

“We’re proud and excited to invite guests to rediscover City Center Bishop Ranch,” said Alex Mehran, Jr., president and CEO of Sunset Development Company -- owner and developer of City Center Bishop Ranch. “The steps we’ve taken will provide a safe place for everyone to enjoy local dining, shopping and spending time with friends and family in a beautiful outdoor environment.”

Announced after Contra Costa County Health Services lifted its moratorium on indoor retailers, City Center officials have noted that safety precautions have been put in place to help keep visitors safe from the novel coronavirus, and that stores and restaurants are eagerly awaiting patrons.

As businesses begin to reopen for customers throughout Contra Costa County, local business Heller Jewelers and American furniture retailer Lovesac have announced their newest retail spaces have opened up in San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch.

"Rest assured we are taking precautions to keep guests safe and healthy during their visit to City Center Bishop Ranch. The center’s long-awaited reopening celebrates San Ramon’s strong community spirit,” Mehran said.

As for safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, City Center officials say numerous policies and procedures have been put in place to ensure guests' safety, following guidelines set by the state, the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Also joining the City Center retail family is Lovesac, a modern American style furniture store that is known as the maker of the popular patented modular furniture system called “Sactionals” -- which consists of two combinable pieces, seats and sides, as well as custom-fit covers and associated accessories.

Heller Jewelers at City Center Bishop Ranch is located at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, Suite 1506, on the south side of the center, bottom level next door to Williams Sonoma.

To view the most recent numbers and policies in Contra Costa County, check out the County Health Services webpage at cchealth.org.

After initially showing a slight dip in the seven day average of new cases reported, the seven-day average of COVID-19 patient hospitalizations has also increased by 75% from June 15 to Monday, the same day the county recorded a record breaking 166 new cases -- this was followed by 161 new cases on Tuesday.

According to county health services, as of Tuesday morning 3,132 cases of coronavirus -- of these 2,156 have recovered -- and 76 deaths have been reported in Contra Costa County since the outbreak began. Of these cases 74 have been reported in San Ramon, 48 in Danville and 44 in Alamo.

"This latest step toward reopening our county is a reflection of our successful collective effort as a community to limit the spread of the virus," Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county's health officer, said in a statement released at the time. "I know there's a lot of frustration out there, but it's important to keep in mind that interventions like social distancing have saved lives."

After months of closing up businesses throughout the county, Contra Costa Health Services allowed indoor retail shopping to return on June 3. Other businesses that were also allowed to reopen at the beginning of the month included business offices, outdoor museums, housekeeping, childcare camps and pet grooming operations.

"By rediscovering City Center Bishop Ranch, shoppers and diners will also play an important role in raising funds and food for the local Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano counties," City Center officials said in a statement.

San Ramon: New retailers open in City Center alongside new health and safety procedures

Local businesses attempt to recover from shut down as coronavirus cases rise