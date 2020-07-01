News

County seeks community volunteer for Racial Justice Oversight Body

Advisory board tasked with reducing racial disparities in the justice system

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 1, 2020, 9:13 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking residents to volunteer on its Racial Justice Oversight Body (RJOB) and help contribute toward the county's efforts to ensure a more ethical justice system.

The Seal of Contra Costa County.

Formed in 2016 in an effort to reduce racial disparities in the justice system, the RJOB is in need of a resident to serve as a community volunteer who has prior personal criminal or juvenile justice system experience.

According to county officials, the 18-member RJOB is a multi-agency advisory body that seeks to achieve a reduction in racial disparities by overseeing the implementation of recommendations made by the Racial Justice Task Force and approved by the county board.

Typically representatives will serve on RJOB for two-year terms, however this most recent vacancy is a mid-term replacement -- the previous representative was unable to finish their full term -- that is scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2020.

It is also worth noting that serving as an RJOB community volunteer is a purely voluntary position and representatives serve without compensation, stipends, or reimbursement of expenses.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Applicants will be interviewed by the Board of Supervisors’ Public Protection Committee, which is composed of District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen and District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover. The nomination for the RJOB appointment will then be submitted to the full Board of Supervisors for action.

Interviews are scheduled to be conducted on July 27, with the final candidate being selected a week later on Aug. 4.

Application forms are due no later than 5 p.m. on July 21 and can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling 335-1900 or by visiting the County webpage at www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418/. Completed applications can be emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us or mailed to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Room 106, County Administration Building, 651 Pine Street, Martinez, CA 94553.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

County seeks community volunteer for Racial Justice Oversight Body

Advisory board tasked with reducing racial disparities in the justice system

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 1, 2020, 9:13 pm

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking residents to volunteer on its Racial Justice Oversight Body (RJOB) and help contribute toward the county's efforts to ensure a more ethical justice system.

Formed in 2016 in an effort to reduce racial disparities in the justice system, the RJOB is in need of a resident to serve as a community volunteer who has prior personal criminal or juvenile justice system experience.

According to county officials, the 18-member RJOB is a multi-agency advisory body that seeks to achieve a reduction in racial disparities by overseeing the implementation of recommendations made by the Racial Justice Task Force and approved by the county board.

Typically representatives will serve on RJOB for two-year terms, however this most recent vacancy is a mid-term replacement -- the previous representative was unable to finish their full term -- that is scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2020.

It is also worth noting that serving as an RJOB community volunteer is a purely voluntary position and representatives serve without compensation, stipends, or reimbursement of expenses.

Applicants will be interviewed by the Board of Supervisors’ Public Protection Committee, which is composed of District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen and District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover. The nomination for the RJOB appointment will then be submitted to the full Board of Supervisors for action.

Interviews are scheduled to be conducted on July 27, with the final candidate being selected a week later on Aug. 4.

Application forms are due no later than 5 p.m. on July 21 and can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling 335-1900 or by visiting the County webpage at www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418/. Completed applications can be emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us or mailed to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Room 106, County Administration Building, 651 Pine Street, Martinez, CA 94553.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.