County seeks community volunteer for Racial Justice Oversight Body

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking residents to volunteer on its Racial Justice Oversight Body (RJOB) and help contribute toward the county's efforts to ensure a more ethical justice system.

Formed in 2016 in an effort to reduce racial disparities in the justice system, the RJOB is in need of a resident to serve as a community volunteer who has prior personal criminal or juvenile justice system experience.

According to county officials, the 18-member RJOB is a multi-agency advisory body that seeks to achieve a reduction in racial disparities by overseeing the implementation of recommendations made by the Racial Justice Task Force and approved by the county board.

Typically representatives will serve on RJOB for two-year terms, however this most recent vacancy is a mid-term replacement -- the previous representative was unable to finish their full term -- that is scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2020.

It is also worth noting that serving as an RJOB community volunteer is a purely voluntary position and representatives serve without compensation, stipends, or reimbursement of expenses.