DeSaulnier hosting phone town hall on racial justice, strengthening communities

July 7 constituent event to serve as congressman's first since overcoming near-fatal pneumonia

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 2, 2020, 5:29 pm
U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier spoke with residents from his Concord home on Juneteenth in a video available for viewing on his Twitter account.

After overcoming a near-fatal case of pneumonia, Tri-Valley Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is set to have his first "public" appearance on Tuesday, when he hosts a telephone town hall to discuss racial justice in America.

Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with social distancing policies, DeSaulnier (D-Concord) will be joined by a series of special guests to not only discuss racial justice but how residents and political figures can work to strengthen their communities.

"I think this is a very important very hard time in this country racism has been a deep part of the American experience, slavery obviously, prejudice. My friend John Powell from the University of California, who has studied these issues, likes to point out in detail that whenever historically we've had progress on these issues in this country there has been a backlash," Rep. DeSaulnier said in a video recorded from his Concord home on Juneteenth -- a holiday celebrating the emancipation of slavery in the United States.

"I also want to remind you that throughout our history. There have been evil people in this country, people that want to divide us and they have been in the government. And how we respond to them and how we overcome them with truth and courage is one of the great things of this country" he added.

To cover these issues, DeSaulner will be joined by the aforementioned Powell, an author and internationally recognized expert, and Dr. G Cristina Mora, an award-winning researcher and co-director of the Institute of Government Studies.

This will serve as DeSaulier's first town hall since returning to California in mid-June. The 68-year-old, three term congressman spent nearly two months in the hospital after developing life-threatening, non-COVID pneumonia in mid-March in the days after breaking multiple ribs in a fall while running in Washington, D.C.

"I am under the care of doctors but I am very very vulnerable so I have to be extra careful, as we all should be," DeSaulnier said. "Know that I am working hard to recover and my doctors assure me that I will be able to do the same job I have done in the past for you and that I look forward to serving for some years to come."

Tuesday's Town Hall will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interested residents can register and submit questions online at https://desaulnier.house.gov/.

