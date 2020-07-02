DeSaulnier hosting phone town hall on racial justice, strengthening communities

After overcoming a near-fatal case of pneumonia, Tri-Valley Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is set to have his first "public" appearance on Tuesday, when he hosts a telephone town hall to discuss racial justice in America.

Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with social distancing policies, DeSaulnier (D-Concord) will be joined by a series of special guests to not only discuss racial justice but how residents and political figures can work to strengthen their communities.

"I think this is a very important very hard time in this country racism has been a deep part of the American experience, slavery obviously, prejudice. My friend John Powell from the University of California, who has studied these issues, likes to point out in detail that whenever historically we've had progress on these issues in this country there has been a backlash," Rep. DeSaulnier said in a video recorded from his Concord home on Juneteenth -- a holiday celebrating the emancipation of slavery in the United States.

"I also want to remind you that throughout our history. There have been evil people in this country, people that want to divide us and they have been in the government. And how we respond to them and how we overcome them with truth and courage is one of the great things of this country" he added.

To cover these issues, DeSaulner will be joined by the aforementioned Powell, an author and internationally recognized expert, and Dr. G Cristina Mora, an award-winning researcher and co-director of the Institute of Government Studies.