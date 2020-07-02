News

DMV office in Pleasanton closed for repairs; temporary location opening at mall

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 2, 2020, 3:12 pm

The California Department of Motor Vehicles field office at 6300 W. Las Positas Blvd. closed last week for renovations, an estimated two-month-long project to include roof, furniture and HVAC replacement. It is scheduled to reopen Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.

The DMV is working to establish a temporary Pleasanton office at the Stoneridge Shopping Center at 1 Stoneridge Mall Road. It is scheduled to open July 22 at 9 a.m. and remain open delivering DMV services even after the main field office reopens.

Those with an existing appointment or who must complete a transaction in person can visit another regular DMV office; see dmv.ca.gov for details.

