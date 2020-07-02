News

Kiwanis' virtual Fourth of July parade to stream online, air on CCTV

Virtual parade to run from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Thu, Jul 2, 2020
While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has canceled many spring and summer events throughout the country, the Kiwanis Club of the San Ramon Valley is keeping its time honored Fourth of July Parade alive in a safe social distancing conscious manner and is broadcast a virtual parade on Contra Costa TV (CCTV).

Also available for viewing online at www.srvkiwanis.org/parade, this year's July 4 Parade will consist of live footage being broadcasted from the Danville area interspersed with pre-recorded videos and photos, all accompanied by entertainment from special event emcees.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say this re envisioning of the typical downtown parade will provide a much safer way to celebrate U.S. Independence.

One of the San Ramon Valley's largest annual events, the Kiwanis Fourth of July Parade usually attracts over 30,000 spectators to downtown Danville. Town officials have praised the Kiwanis' decision to hold a virtual parade, saying it will be a fun and safe alternative to the traditional event.

"As a result of the pandemic and the SIP order, the Kiwanis took the proactive step of taking the parade virtual this year, as a gathering of the size would not be allowed under the order. The Kiwanis organization has put a massive amount of time and effort into making the virtual parade something that will capture the history of the event, as well as the spirit of Danville," the Danville Town Council said in a joint statement.

The Virtual July 4 Parade will be held on Saturday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those wishing to watch the parade CCTV can find the event on Channel 27 (Comcast) and Channel 99 (AT&T UVerse).

