MTC allocates $46.8M for Valley Link project

An infusion of $46.8 million in funding to prepare for the Valley Link project's next stage was approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) last month.

The allocation of Assembly Bill 1171 bridge toll funds to the Tri-Valley/San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority was unanimously approved at the June 24 meeting of the MTC.

The funds will be used to finish certain activities before the project moves into final design and construction like preliminary engineering, environmental clearance and coordinating with Caltrans and other agencies. MTC previously allocated just over $13 million for California Environmental Quality Act documentation and conceptual design work that the Regional Rail Authority said is close to being finished.

In a statement, Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty, who chairs both the Regional Rail Authority and MTC, said the funding will keep the project "on track and get us closer to shovel ready."

"I credit the MTC commissioners for recognizing the urgent need for this project and, on behalf of the 98,500 Bay Area workers who travel through the Altamont Pass each day, I thank them for their unanimous vote in support of the project," Haggerty said.