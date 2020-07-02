Report finds Zone 7 drinking water exceeded standards in 2019

Tri-Valley residents might be happy to know the quality of their drinking water met, and often exceeded, all state and federal standards last year, according to the 2019 Annual Consumer Confidence Report for the Zone 7 Water Agency.

All water supplied by the agency in 2019 "met the regulatory standards set by the state and federal governments -- and, in almost all cases, the quality was significantly better than required," officials said in a statement.

The newly redesigned report uses graphics and detailed information about the sources, treatment, safety and testing of local drinking water. Sections within the report also highlight new and ongoing projects to improve water quality such as the new ozonation treatment at the Del Valle Water Treatment Plant and Zone 7's campaign to eliminate contaminants such as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Board President Sandy Figuers encouraged customers to check out the report and "take a few moments to step inside the world of water and understand how Zone 7 Water Agency ensures that our water is safe, clean and sustainable for our community."

"We have invested in state-of-the-art monitoring and treatment systems -- and we demonstrate our commitment to excellence with our own, more-stringent Zone 7 standard. Our water quality is second-to-none, and we are proud to share this comprehensive update with our customers," Figures said.