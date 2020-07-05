News

County launching roadwork project, including Bollinger Canyon

San Ramon roads expected to be affected most Aug. 12-13

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 5, 2020, 6:08 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department has announced plans to apply a chip seal to roads throughout the county, including in San Ramon, and local residents are advised that some delays may arise.

The series of work, which starts July 7 in other parts of the county, will arrive in San Ramon on Aug. 12-13 with road crews working along Bollinger Canyon Road from San Ramon Circle to Regional Park gate from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. -- weather permitting -- although county official have said the schedule may change and to check back at www.contracosta.ca.gov for the most up to date timing.

While permanent lane closures are not anticipated for the work, drivers and pedestrians may still experience delays and should plan accordingly.

"The purpose of this surface treatment work is to extend the useful life of the roads, as well as to protect pavements from the damaging effects of water and natural weathering," Public Works officials said in a statement. "Current shelter-in-place and social distancing protocol will be observed."

Other communities set to have chip seal applied to roads from July 7 through Aug. 31, include Byron, Brentwood, Franklin Canyon, Orinda and Lafayette.

