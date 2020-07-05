Filing period for DSRSD Board of Directors opening soon

Prospective candidates considering running for one of three seats on the Dublin San Ramon Services District Board of Directors this fall can file their papers starting July 13 through Aug. 7.

Three of the five board seats are up for election in the Nov. 3 general election, as DSRSD switches from at-large to division-based elections under requirements of the California Voting Rights Act. DSRSD was recently divided into five election areas called division; voters residing in each division will elect one representative to serve on the board. Directors for Divisions 1, 3 and 5 will be elected this year.

The other two board seats, which are up for election in 2022, will continue to serve at-large until their terms expire at the end of that year. An election for the successors to Districts 2 and 4 will be held during the November 2022 election.

A virtual candidate briefing will be held July 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. Interested candidates will receive an overview of the agency, learn about important deadlines and be able to ask questions.

Candidates running for the Board of Directors must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and be a registered voter living within the district's boundaries. The office is a nonpartisan role, currently representing all residents in DSRSD's service area.