PG&E moving headquarters to Oakland; San Ramon office to close by 2025

After 115 years of having its headquarters in San Francisco, PG&E announced last month it will move to Oakland beginning in 2022. The move to the new base at 300 Lakeside Drive will be completed in 2023, the utility said.

PG&E, now in the final phase of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, said it expects the move to reduce its costs.

The new headquarters "is a critical part of fulfilling our commitment to operate in a fiscally responsible way that will enable us to achieve our operational and safety goals," Interim CEO Bill Smith said in a statement.

PG&E also plans to close down its San Ramon satellite office at 3401 Crow Canyon Road, beginning in 2025 in order to consolidate it into the new Oakland headquarters. A move PG&E officials say will "simplify its Bay Area real estate footprint and lower its operating costs."

The announcement came on the same day that U.S. District Judge Dennis Montali took PG&E's $58 billion bankruptcy exit plan under advisement after completing an eight-day confirmation hearing.