Danville council to receive special report from Contra Costa Health Services

The Danville Town Council is set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday evening, during which time town officials will talk about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and local park services.

Set to be held virtually in order to help maintain social distancing policies, Tuesday's meeting will include a special presentation from Dr. Louise McNitt, deputy health officer from Contra Costa Health Services.

Reported cases of the coronavirus have been on the rise throughout the state and county according to county health officials, who as of Sunday have reported 3,662 cases in Contra Costa County -- 64 of which have occurred in Danville -- and 81 deaths.

After CCHS' report, Brittany Beech (chair of the Danville Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission) will be on hand for a special presentation recognizing July as Parks Make Life Better Month.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet for its special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting live or via recording on the town's website or live on teleconferencing website Zoom using the Webinar ID: 849 1297 5599.