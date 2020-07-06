News

Danville council to receive special report from Contra Costa Health Services

Also: July is Parks Make Life Better Month

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 6, 2020, 4:24 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Town Council is set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday evening, during which time town officials will talk about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and local park services.

Town of Danville logo.

Set to be held virtually in order to help maintain social distancing policies, Tuesday's meeting will include a special presentation from Dr. Louise McNitt, deputy health officer from Contra Costa Health Services.

Reported cases of the coronavirus have been on the rise throughout the state and county according to county health officials, who as of Sunday have reported 3,662 cases in Contra Costa County -- 64 of which have occurred in Danville -- and 81 deaths.

After CCHS' report, Brittany Beech (chair of the Danville Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission) will be on hand for a special presentation recognizing July as Parks Make Life Better Month.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet for its special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting live or via recording on the town's website or live on teleconferencing website Zoom using the Webinar ID: 849 1297 5599.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Residents can have comments read into the record by the city clerk during the meeting by email to cityclerk@danville.ca.gov prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Comments must include the agenda number in the email and should last no longer than three minutes.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville council to receive special report from Contra Costa Health Services

Also: July is Parks Make Life Better Month

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 6, 2020, 4:24 pm

The Danville Town Council is set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday evening, during which time town officials will talk about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and local park services.

Set to be held virtually in order to help maintain social distancing policies, Tuesday's meeting will include a special presentation from Dr. Louise McNitt, deputy health officer from Contra Costa Health Services.

Reported cases of the coronavirus have been on the rise throughout the state and county according to county health officials, who as of Sunday have reported 3,662 cases in Contra Costa County -- 64 of which have occurred in Danville -- and 81 deaths.

After CCHS' report, Brittany Beech (chair of the Danville Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission) will be on hand for a special presentation recognizing July as Parks Make Life Better Month.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet for its special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting live or via recording on the town's website or live on teleconferencing website Zoom using the Webinar ID: 849 1297 5599.

Residents can have comments read into the record by the city clerk during the meeting by email to cityclerk@danville.ca.gov prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Comments must include the agenda number in the email and should last no longer than three minutes.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.