Danville woman dies after crashing off Mount Diablo roadway

A woman from Danville died on Independence Day after her SUV went off Summit Road while coming down Mount Diablo and fell hundreds of feet, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Julie Watson, 72, according to the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

The incident unfolded around 2:45 p.m. Saturday when an SUV was seen careening down a portion of Mount Diablo. The driver apparently lost control for unknown reasons near "Devil's Elbow" while traveling down Summit Road on the southern-facing side of the mountain, according to California State Parks Ranger Cameron Morrison.

After going off Summit Road in the narrow, windy section roadway, the Mercedes SUV rolled down the rough terrain before coming to rest approximately 700 feet from the nearest point of roadway, representing a 300-foot drop in elevation, according to Morrison.

The driver -- later identified as Watson -- was ejected from the vehicle during the fall and pronounced dead at the scene by San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District personnel around 3:30 p.m., according to Morrison. She was the only occupant of the SUV.