San Ramon: Planning Commission to review 169-room City Center Hotel project

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to review plans for the construction of a 169-room hotel on the Bishop Ranch property, a project that has long been planned for the development of the City Center area.
Proposed to be located on the southeast corner of the Camino Ramon and Bishop Drive intersection, the City Center Hotel is designed to form a "U" shape and consist of five stories covering 115,496 square feet.
According to city officials, amenities would include a restaurant, bar, outdoor pool, outdoor event space and an associated parking area.
The hotel has long been a part of the City Center Mixed Use Master Plan, which also consists of creating 4,500 multi-family housing units covering approximately 135 acres in the heart of the Bishop Ranch property.
In addition to the 169-room hotel, other amenities proposed to be included in the area's development include a number of new parks and new parking structures that will replace existing surface parking lots.
The San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held remotely on video teleconferencing app Zoom starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's Zoom account using the webinar ID 962 6441 8670, or listen in by calling 669-900-6833, 888-788-0099 (toll free) or 877-853-5247 (toll free).
Residents can have comments read into the record by emailing the commission at planningcommission@sanramon.ca.gov prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Comments must include "Public Comment 6/7/2020" in the email's subject line as well as the commenter's name.
In other business
The Planning Commission is also set to continue its review of the city's Crow Canyon Specific Plan Update, which guides the development of approximately 134 acres of commercial and living space in northwest San Ramon.
Commissioners are seeking public input on the planning process and after further review will consider granting final approval for the plan during its scheduled meeting on Aug. 18. If the plan is approved by the commission during that meeting, then it will move on for final deliberation by the City Council in September.
