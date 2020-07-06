San Ramon: Planning Commission to review 169-room City Center Hotel project

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to review plans for the construction of a 169-room hotel on the Bishop Ranch property, a project that has long been planned for the development of the City Center area.

Proposed to be located on the southeast corner of the Camino Ramon and Bishop Drive intersection, the City Center Hotel is designed to form a "U" shape and consist of five stories covering 115,496 square feet.

According to city officials, amenities would include a restaurant, bar, outdoor pool, outdoor event space and an associated parking area.

The hotel has long been a part of the City Center Mixed Use Master Plan, which also consists of creating 4,500 multi-family housing units covering approximately 135 acres in the heart of the Bishop Ranch property.

In addition to the 169-room hotel, other amenities proposed to be included in the area's development include a number of new parks and new parking structures that will replace existing surface parking lots.