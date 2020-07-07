Danville: Nude cyclist steals from CVS, evades police

A naked bicyclist evaded local police on Monday, escaping on a bicycle after allegedly stealing a bottle of alcohol from a CVS store in east Danville.

According to Danville Police Chief Allan Shields, police received reports of the man in question -- who was described as having brown hair and an average to heavy build -- stealing alcohol from the CVS store at 3240 Camino Tassajara at 8:07 p.m.

The man fled the area on a bicycle and as of Tuesday morning have been unable to locate or identify the man.

Residents with any information about the man or case can call the Danville Police Department's non-emergency line at 314-3700.