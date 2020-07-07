News

Danville: Nude cyclist steals from CVS, evades police

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 7, 2020, 2:11 pm

A naked bicyclist evaded local police on Monday, escaping on a bicycle after allegedly stealing a bottle of alcohol from a CVS store in east Danville.

Danville Police Department logo.

According to Danville Police Chief Allan Shields, police received reports of the man in question -- who was described as having brown hair and an average to heavy build -- stealing alcohol from the CVS store at 3240 Camino Tassajara at 8:07 p.m.

The man fled the area on a bicycle and as of Tuesday morning have been unable to locate or identify the man.

Residents with any information about the man or case can call the Danville Police Department's non-emergency line at 314-3700.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville: Nude cyclist steals from CVS, evades police

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 7, 2020, 2:11 pm

A naked bicyclist evaded local police on Monday, escaping on a bicycle after allegedly stealing a bottle of alcohol from a CVS store in east Danville.

According to Danville Police Chief Allan Shields, police received reports of the man in question -- who was described as having brown hair and an average to heavy build -- stealing alcohol from the CVS store at 3240 Camino Tassajara at 8:07 p.m.

The man fled the area on a bicycle and as of Tuesday morning have been unable to locate or identify the man.

Residents with any information about the man or case can call the Danville Police Department's non-emergency line at 314-3700.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.