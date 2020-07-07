Rising COVID-19 rates prompt reminder of face mask requirements

As COVID-19 coronavirus infections increase in Contra Costa County, health officials on Tuesday reiterated the rules for wearing face masks in public places, emphasizing that face coverings must be worn in all businesses and in areas where people wait in line to enter businesses.

The rules, as freshly spelled out Monday on the Contra Costa Health Services website, require wearing a face covering (face shield, mask or bandanna) within 6 feet of another person who is not a member of that person's household, except in "very limited, industry-specific situations" as outlined by the state Department of Public Health.

People who have certain health conditions are exempt from wearing masks that fit snugly over the mouth and nose. However, the order states, they must instead wear plastic face shields with cloth draping beneath to contain coughs and sneezes.

Contra Costa County is on the state Department of Public Health's monitoring list because of increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals. On Tuesday, Contra Costa reported 209 new confirmed cases.

The order, which can be found at coronavirus.cchealth.org/health-orders, also requires businesses open during the pandemic to ensure their workers, contractors and volunteers wear face coverings, and to not serve or allow entry to anyone not wearing one.