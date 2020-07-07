News

San Ramon: Forest Home Farms Historic Park reopens with temporary hours

Plus, residents invited to explore local parks with Agents of Discovery app

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 7, 2020, 2:29 pm
Forest Home Farms in San Ramon has officially reopened with new temporary visitor hours. (Photo courtesy city of San Ramon)

San Ramon's Forest Home Farms Historic Park has officially reopened with temporary visitor hours after being closed for several months because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Officially open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the park offers visitors the opportunity to walk the property, see the farm animals, have a family picnic and enjoy an idyllic getaway right in the heart of San Ramon.

Visitors are also welcome to participate in the park's new Agents of Discovery digital scavenger hunt through the month of July, which staff says is a great way to learn about local history while exploring different parks throughout the city.

Residents can participate in the scavenger hunt by downloading the free Agents of Discovery app at Google Play or the Apple App Store.

In adherence with county and state health orders, all visitors to Forest Home Farms or other parks in San Ramon over the age of 2 are required to wear a face covering and remain at least six feet from all other people not within their same "social bubble."

Residents are also reminded to perform their own health screenings and to stay home if they have a fever or feel unwell.

Forest Home Farms Historic Park is located at 19953 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Learn more about the historic site online at www.sanramon.ca.gov.

