Danville: Abigail Place by Landsea Homes sells out after less than a year

California developer Landsea Homes has announced Abigail Place, its 17 single-family home community in Danville, has officially sold out less than a year after homes first became available.

Located along Old Blackhawk Road and Camino Tassajara in east Danville, Abigail Place consists of 17 single-family homes that offer three to five bedrooms and vary from 2,954 to 3,443 square feet.

“Homebuyers strongly responded to Abigail Place, especially the exceptional planning, unmatched attention to detail and best in class homes offered in the community,” said Josh Santos, President of Landsea Homes' Northern California division. “The swiftness with which the community sold out validates all of our visions for this special location, and we’re excited for the buyers who’ve chosen to make Abigail Place their home.”

Approved by the Danville Town Council in February 2018, Landsea officials say the rapid sale of homes in Abigail Place demonstrates the persisting demand for "modern, quality housing" in the region.

Over the past year Landsea has also sold out its communities of The Vale in Sunnyvale, Siena in Milpitas and Stoneyridge in Walnut Creek. The San Ramon developer also recently purchased land in Orinda for another community, Relevae at Wilder.