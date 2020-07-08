Supervisor Andersen to host virtual State of the County Address

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has canceled public events and closed businesses throughout the country, local government leaders have remained particularly busy. To talk about the actions taken by the county government over the past year, Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen is planning to virtually meet with constituents for her annual "State of the County Address."

Sponsored by the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce, the virtual meeting will give residents the opportunity to hear Andersen talk about the major accomplishments achieved over the past year, the challenges that lay ahead and provide an update on the local response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Set to be held on video teleconferencing application Zoom, the State of the County Address is scheduled to last for 45 minutes and will be preceded by a 15-minute introduction of the businesses and individuals who have sponsored the event. Andersen will then take 10 minutes to answer questions presented by attendees.

A former Danville Town Council member and mayor, Andersen represents District 2 on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, which encompasses much of the San Ramon Valley -- including Danville and San Ramon.

Andersen was first elected to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors in 2012 and recently won reelection to a third term in the March primary election after appearing on the ballot unopposed. She was sworn in as the 2020 chair of the Board in January.