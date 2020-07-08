News

Supervisor Andersen to host virtual State of the County Address

County leader to review local response to ongoing coronavirus crisis, challenges that lie ahead

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has canceled public events and closed businesses throughout the country, local government leaders have remained particularly busy. To talk about the actions taken by the county government over the past year, Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen is planning to virtually meet with constituents for her annual "State of the County Address."

Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen is set to hold her annual State of the County Address on July 30. (Photo courtesy San Ramon Chamber of Commerce)

Sponsored by the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce, the virtual meeting will give residents the opportunity to hear Andersen talk about the major accomplishments achieved over the past year, the challenges that lay ahead and provide an update on the local response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Set to be held on video teleconferencing application Zoom, the State of the County Address is scheduled to last for 45 minutes and will be preceded by a 15-minute introduction of the businesses and individuals who have sponsored the event. Andersen will then take 10 minutes to answer questions presented by attendees.

A former Danville Town Council member and mayor, Andersen represents District 2 on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, which encompasses much of the San Ramon Valley -- including Danville and San Ramon.

Andersen was first elected to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors in 2012 and recently won reelection to a third term in the March primary election after appearing on the ballot unopposed. She was sworn in as the 2020 chair of the Board in January.

The annual State of the County Address is scheduled to be held July 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. Residents can register for the event online at the San Ramon Chamber's website for free, although a $10 voluntary donation is requested.

Registration closes at noon on July 29; a link to the address will be sent at 3 p.m. the day before the address.

