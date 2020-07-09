Danville museum to host virtual Back to School Under the Stars fundraiser

In an effort to maintain safe social distancing practices, Danville's Museum of the San Ramon Valley has shifted one of its most popular fundraising events to a virtual model and museum staff are asking residents to support the preservation of local history during the Back to School Under the Stars celebration.
Typically held at the historic Tassajara School House, this year's event will be held online and include a video highlighting a day at the one room school, a conversation about the history of the school as well as some very unique stories and pictures of the Museum of the San Ramon Valley and a few other surprise in addition to the special online auction.
The evening will be hosted by Brodie Brazil -- the Emmy award-winning host from NBC Sports Bay Area -- and museum officials say 100% of all proceeds will go directly to support the museum's student programs and the preservation of its many historical items.
A variety of items will be available for bidding, including artwork, vacation homes rentals, fun experiences to gift baskets filled with local favorites. A fill list of items will be available for viewing on July 13, and can be seen on the museum's website.
The museum is just one of many institutions hurting from the far-reaching effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and has been forced to close its doors for the duration of the county's shelter-in-place order -- it was scheduled to reopen on Friday before the county's reopening timeline was pushed back due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Typically every year the museum will host third grade visitors to the Tassajara School House -- a one room schoolhouse that taught generations of San Ramon Valley children from 1889-1946 -- but due to the ongoing pandemic have been unable to safely do so.
The program has children dressed as they were in 1889, and attending a school day much as it would have been in 1889. Museum staff say over the 20 years of this program approximately 40,000 students have visited the school house to learn about life and education in the late 1800s'.
"Sadly this year for the first time we were not able to complete this great program due to the pandemic," museum staff added in a statement. "In addition the Museum was forced to close as well. The financial impact of these closures are substantial and your help is needed to keep these jewels of our community going."
The Back to School Under the Stars fundraiser is set to be held July 18 at 6 p.m. To attend residents can visit museumsrv.org and go to the "Events" tab. Residents can learn more by calling 837-3750.
