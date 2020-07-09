Danville museum to host virtual Back to School Under the Stars fundraiser

In an effort to maintain safe social distancing practices, Danville's Museum of the San Ramon Valley has shifted one of its most popular fundraising events to a virtual model and museum staff are asking residents to support the preservation of local history during the Back to School Under the Stars celebration.

Typically held at the historic Tassajara School House, this year's event will be held online and include a video highlighting a day at the one room school, a conversation about the history of the school as well as some very unique stories and pictures of the Museum of the San Ramon Valley and a few other surprise in addition to the special online auction.

The evening will be hosted by Brodie Brazil -- the Emmy award-winning host from NBC Sports Bay Area -- and museum officials say 100% of all proceeds will go directly to support the museum's student programs and the preservation of its many historical items.

A variety of items will be available for bidding, including artwork, vacation homes rentals, fun experiences to gift baskets filled with local favorites. A fill list of items will be available for viewing on July 13, and can be seen on the museum's website.

The museum is just one of many institutions hurting from the far-reaching effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and has been forced to close its doors for the duration of the county's shelter-in-place order -- it was scheduled to reopen on Friday before the county's reopening timeline was pushed back due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.