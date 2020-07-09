Former SRVUSD administrator appointed as Fremont schools superintendent

Christopher "CJ" Cammack, who has been superintendent of the Martinez Unified School District for the past four years, will become the next superintendent of the Fremont Unified School District, both districts announced Wednesday night.

A former San Ramon Valley administrator, Cammack was formally named the new Fremont superintendent by that district's board Wednesday night.

Cammack, 42, moves from a district with eight schools and about 4,200 students to one with 42 schools and more than 35,000 students. In a statement, he called his new job "a tremendous privilege and an exciting new challenge."

He is set to formally begin his new job Aug. 1.

Cammack said in a statement Wednesday night that before he leaves the Martinez district, he will complete school reopening plans created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those plans are scheduled to be presented at a special school board meeting Monday, and could be approved at another special meeting July 20.