Former SRVUSD administrator appointed as Fremont schools superintendent

Cammack had been leading Martinez USD since August 2016

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 9, 2020, 3:41 pm
Christopher "CJ" Cammack, who has been superintendent of the Martinez Unified School District for the past four years, will become the next superintendent of the Fremont Unified School District, both districts announced Wednesday night.

A former San Ramon Valley administrator, Cammack was formally named the new Fremont superintendent by that district's board Wednesday night.

Cammack, 42, moves from a district with eight schools and about 4,200 students to one with 42 schools and more than 35,000 students. In a statement, he called his new job "a tremendous privilege and an exciting new challenge."

He is set to formally begin his new job Aug. 1.

Cammack said in a statement Wednesday night that before he leaves the Martinez district, he will complete school reopening plans created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those plans are scheduled to be presented at a special school board meeting Monday, and could be approved at another special meeting July 20.

Cammack, who has been the Martinez schools superintendent since August 2016, began his career as an elementary teacher in the Mount Diablo Unified School District while also coaching baseball at Head-Royce School in Oakland.

He has worked most of the past 13 years in the Martinez school district, as a middle school vice principal and elementary school principal before being named director of student services/special education and later assistant superintendent of administrative services before being named district superintendent.

He also had a nearly two-year stint as assistant superintendent of human resources for the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, during 2013-15.

Martinez school board President Jonathan Wright said in a statement Wednesday night that Cammack has been an integral part of the Martinez community, and called him "our collective mentor, colleague and friend."

"Superintendent Cammack has devoted himself, heart and soul, to the needs of our students and staff," Wright said. "He has performed yeoman's work to ensure our budgets have remained balanced in spite of reduced funding and growing unfunded liabilities.

"You are leaving Martinez in better shape than you found it," said Wright, who also noted the district will begin the search for Cammack's successor immediately.

Editor's note: DanvilleSanRamon editor Jeremy Walsh contributed with local details.

— Bay City News Service

