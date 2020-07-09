San Ramon: Sen. Glazer joining Mayor's Breakfast call

After a break for the Fourth of July holiday, San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson will return with his weekly Mayor's Breakfast online series on Friday, during which time he will provide an update on the local response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

For this week's series Clarkson will be joined by a series of local leaders including local State Sen. Steve Glazer, Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, City Manager Joe Gorton and Dr. Patrick Joseph, associate clinical professor of medicine at the University of California.

"Senator Glazer, Supervisor Andersen and City Manager Gorton will provide updates on their respective areas. Dr. Joesph will provide medical and science updates based on the latest information available from the CDC, County and the world of science and medical research," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast will take place from 9-10:15 a.m and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by video teleconferencing application Zoom using webinar ID 972 8811 3710.