Candidacy period for local elections opens Monday

In general, candidates must be registered voters, at least 18 years of age and live within the geographic boundaries encompassing the open seat. Some local elections are at-large while others are specified by regional sub-district.

Across the board for the city, school and special district elections, the candidacy nomination period will run from this Monday (July 13) through Aug. 7. The deadline will be extended by five days, to Aug. 12, for challengers if an eligible incumbent chooses not to run.

There are also a handful of carryover races from the March primary to be decided in a runoff on the Nov. 3 ballot for state and federal representative positions -- those candidate lists are already confirmed.

It will be a crowded local ballot for most voters in the Tri-Valley, with city council, school board and special district seats open, plus all four directly elected mayoral positions fully up for grabs due to termed-out incumbents.

Tri-Valley public agencies are getting ready for the local election cycle, with the candidacy nomination period opening on Monday for any local resident interested in running for an available office.

In Dublin, there will be three seats available for Dublin Unified School District (Trustee Areas 1, 3 and 4), as well as two at-large spots on the Dublin City Council and the mayor's position, also at-large.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District, also in its first election with district-based voting, will have Areas 2 and 3 on the ballot.

The city of San Ramon is conducting its first election under district-based voting for City Council seats. On the ballot will be City Council District 1 and District 3 for residents in those parts of the city only. The mayor's seat will be on the ballot citywide as an at-large position.

Contact the individual local agency for information on candidacy paperwork. General election information, or details on how to register to vote, can be found on the Contra Costa County Elections Division website at www.cocovote.us.

* Dublin San Ramon Services District will have three seats on the ballot in its first election with division-based voting. Directors for Divisions 1, 3 and 5 will be elected this year.

Sunol Glen Unified School District will have one at-large seat on the three-member Board of Trustees on the ballot.

In Livermore, residents will be voting for mayor (at-large), City Council District 3, City Council District 4 and two at-large positions on the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District board.

In Pleasanton, voters will decide two at-large regular City Council positions, the at-large mayor's seat and three at-large positions on the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees.

* U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) earned the top spot in the 11th District primary election with 71.20% of the vote, which includes Danville and Alamo. He will face Nisha Sharma, a Republican real estate professional from Danville.

* U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) stood comfortably in first place against six challengers with 56.5% in the primary election for the 15th Congressional District, which includes San Ramon. He is going against Republican Alison Hayden, a special education teacher, in November after she garnered 20.1% in March. for second place.

* Incumbent District 16 Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) is running against businessman Joseph Rubay (R-Alamo); they were the only two candidates on the primary ballot, so each automatically advanced to November.

* Two seats are up for election on the Contra Costa Community College District Board of Trustees: Ward 2, which includes parts of Alamo, and Ward 5 in northeastern parts of the county. Also, two seats will be decided for the Contra Costa County Board of Education (Areas 1 and 3), but they are out-of-area.

* BART Board of Directors District 1, which includes the San Ramon Valley, is on the ballot as well.

* The local ballot will also include three full terms on the five-member Board of Directors for the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

Candidacy period for local elections opens Monday

Campaign season kicking into gear ahead of Nov. 3