County tightens face mask rules, halts indoor worship services after COVID-19 uptick

Due to the continued rise of new novel coronavirus cases in Contra Costa County, the Contra Costa health director has issued an update to the Shelter in Place order affecting indoor activities and enhancing the use of facial coverings.

According to the latest data, 8.04% of COVID-19 tests administered over the past seven days came back positive. Under the variance received by the county from the state of California allowing for the reopening of many businesses, the 8% rate of positive results could trigger a review of the variance.

As a result, new guidelines are being issued. Beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, indoor worship services will be temporarily prohibited. Outdoor activities, such as worship services or social protesting are still allowed but participants must follow health guidelines for facial coverings and social distancing.

Outdoor dining is still allowed, however under the new guidelines, patrons must keep their facial coverings on at all times, with the exception of when they are eating or drinking. Masks should be worn when ordering, waiting for food, etc. The new order also provides additional guidance to businesses that serve alcohol with meals.

Extended family social bubbles may continue to meet but, similarly, must use face coverings with the exception of when they are eating or drinking.