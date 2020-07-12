News

Pac-12 commissioner, who lives in Danville, tests positive for COVID-19

Larry Scott quarantining, working remotely

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 12, 2020, 6:45 pm

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott, who lives in Danville, has tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms, the conference confirmed on Friday.

Scott, 55, is self-quarantining at the direction of his doctor while carrying on with his professional duties remotely as normal, Pac-12 officials said.

They said Scott experienced "mild flu-like symptoms" during the week and was tested for the coronavirus "out of an abundance of caution." The result came back positive.

