Pac-12 commissioner, who lives in Danville, tests positive for COVID-19

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott, who lives in Danville, has tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms, the conference confirmed on Friday.
Scott, 55, is self-quarantining at the direction of his doctor while carrying on with his professional duties remotely as normal, Pac-12 officials said.
They said Scott experienced "mild flu-like symptoms" during the week and was tested for the coronavirus "out of an abundance of caution." The result came back positive.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.