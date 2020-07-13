Blake Shelton's virtual concert being shown on big screen at Pleasanton fairgrounds

Country music star Blake Shelton, joined by special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, will star in a video-recorded concert being broadcast at outdoor theater venues across the country later this month, including the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

The debut concert of the new "Encore Drive-In Nights" series by production company Encore Live, the special performance will be streamed for audiences at the drive-in venues on July 25. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday (July 14) -- at noon local time for each venue.

"This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe," Shelton said in a statement released through the production company.

"I'm excited we're getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we're going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin', newer songs like 'God's Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music," added Shelton, known for his country hits and television role as a judge on "The Voice."

The new concert series was spurred by the success of the "Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience" standalone show on June 27, according to Encore Live officials. That concert was also broadcast at the Pleasanton fairgrounds.