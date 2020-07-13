Blake Shelton's virtual concert being shown on big screen at Pleasanton fairgrounds

Country music star Blake Shelton, joined by special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, will star in a video-recorded concert being broadcast at outdoor theater venues across the country later this month, including the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
The debut concert of the new "Encore Drive-In Nights" series by production company Encore Live, the special performance will be streamed for audiences at the drive-in venues on July 25. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday (July 14) -- at noon local time for each venue.
"This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe," Shelton said in a statement released through the production company.
"I'm excited we're getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we're going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin', newer songs like 'God's Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music," added Shelton, known for his country hits and television role as a judge on "The Voice."
The new concert series was spurred by the success of the "Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience" standalone show on June 27, according to Encore Live officials. That concert was also broadcast at the Pleasanton fairgrounds.
The Shelton performance will be a one-night exclusive concert, plus interviews and storytelling, filmed for drive-ins and outdoor theaters, to be streamed on the venues' big screen, according to organizers. Joining him during the set will be pop/rock singer-songwriter Stefani, who is also Shelton's partner, and country singer Adkins.
This show is designed to kick off an ongoing Encore Drive-In Nights series -- additional acts have not been named.
"We can't wait to bring music's biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in in-person experiences," Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie said in a statement.
All Encore Live broadcast venues must adhere to federal guidelines and state and local health mandates, including physical distancing between cars and personal protective equipment for workers, according to organizers.
Tickets will be sold by admission per car, truck or SUV, with one ticket good for a carload of up to six people (depending on how many legal seat belts are in the vehicle). The Shelton concert will cost $114.99 per ticket. For more information, visit the event webpage.
