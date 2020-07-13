DSRSD recognizes Dublin High students for excellence in water research

The Dublin San Ramon Services District recently recognized three Dublin High School students for earning first place in the Excellence in Water Research Award at the Alameda County Science and Engineering Fair this year.

Shashank Beri, Akash Darbha and Tyler Hom are three rising Dublin seniors who conducted a project entitled "The Applications of Ferrofluid and Its Effects on Removing Microplastics from the Ocean." Their project focused on finding a cost-efficient, environmentally safe and effective homemade ferrofluid to aid with the removal of microplastics from bodies of water.

Hom explained that their project entailed "develop(ing) our own ferrofluid, which is a magnetic nonpolar fluid, to attract microplastics" -- which are plastic particles below five millimeters in diameter. "Microplastics have harmful effects on small organisms such as krill, which make up the backbone of the ocean ecosystem."

Hom said that while there are methods in use for removing large pieces of plastic from the ocean, "there are currently zero methods to deal with these harmful microplastics. All large plastic eventually becomes microplastic, so as time goes on, it will accumulate unless dealt with," he explained.

"What we did was design a better ferrofluid by adding oleic acid, which coats the ferrofluid to make it smoother and have a higher affinity of attraction with microplastics," Hom said of his team's experiment. Their results were promising, with their ferrofluid removing upwards of 90% of common microplastics such as high-density polyethylene.