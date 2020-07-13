Governor orders various indoor activity closures statewide amid COVID-19 surge

"We're seeing an increase in the spread of the virus, so that's why it's incumbent upon all of us to recognize, soberly, that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon until there is a vaccine or an effective therapy," Newsom said.

Each county on the state's coronavirus monitoring list -- including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties -- must also close gyms, places of worship, offices in non-critical sectors, hair and nail salons and indoor malls in addition to the statewide closure.

Indoor activities across California must be reined in as the state combats a resurgence of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

"We were able to suppress the spread of this virus, we were going to knock down the growth of this in the beginning," Newsom said. "We're going to do that again -- there's no doubt in my mind."

While the virus reasserts itself, Newsom expressed confidence in the state's ability to tame it as it did in May, provided that residents continue following health and safety guidelines by wearing face coverings and maintaining their physical distance from others.

The state's positivity rate has also continued trending north of 7% even as the number of tests across the state has surpassed 100,000 per day.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have risen by about 28% over the last two weeks, from 5,077 on June 29 to 6,485 as of Sunday. In the last week, the state's seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests rose from 7,876 on July 6 to 8,211 on Monday.

State health officials have also observed a shortage of ventilators in areas like Imperial County. Newsom said the state has some 10,000 ventilators available, but such shortages are still concerning.

Newsom said Monday's restrictions on indoor activities were driven in part by an influx of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in the state's rural areas like Lake, Butte and Placer counties.

The governor has often compared the state's ever-evolving coronavirus response to a dimmer switch, with the state opening and closing sectors of the economy as the virus' spread ebbs and flows.

